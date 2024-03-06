Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Al Nassr will invite Al Raed to the Al-Awwal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The hosts saw their nine-game winning run come to an end last week as they played out a highly entertaining 4-4 draw against Al Hazm. Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended in that match, so Talisca stepped up, scoring a hat-trick. Their poor run continued in the AFC Champions League, suffering a 1-0 loss to Al Ain in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Monday.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the league after the winter break, suffering two losses in three games. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 at home to Al Fayha. Júlio Tavares scored an equalizer just five minutes after Nawaf Al-Harthi gave Al Fayha the lead.

Mathias Normann was sent off in the 62nd minute, and Fayha made the most of their numerical advantage, with Fashion Sakala scoring the equalizer in the 76th minute. Al Raed are in 15th place in the league table with 20 points from 22 games.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 36 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, with 30 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just once, and five games have ended in draws.

Al Nassr are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors and registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Al Raed have just one win in away games across all competitions this term.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring 19 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, scoring at least three goals in six games in that period.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction

Al-Alami are winless in their last two games in all competitions, with a draw and a defeat. They failed to score for the first time in 12 games in their 1-0 loss to Al Ain in the Champions League and will be aiming to bounce back to goalscoring and winning ways.

They have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven home meetings against the visitors in the Saudi Pro League and will look to continue that goalscoring form.

Head coach Luis Castro is dealing with an injury crisis at the moment, with Talisca ruled out for the remainder of the season while Aziz Behich and Sultan are sidelined for at least a month. Abdulrahman Ghareeb is back in training and is likely to start from the bench.

Raed Al Tahadi have resumed their league campaign following the winter break on a poor note, suffering two defeats in three games while scoring one goal apiece. They have been in poor form in away games in the Saudi Pro League, with just one win in 16 games since March 2023.

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list for the match and have gone winless in their last two games. Nonetheless, considering their home advantage and dominance in the head-to-head record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Raed

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes