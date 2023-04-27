Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Raed lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important encounter at the KSU Stadium on Thursday.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Preview

Al Nassr are currently in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The hosts crashed out of the King Cup of Champions after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Wehda in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Al Raed are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Al Fateh earlier this month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Raed and have won 24 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Raed's paltry one victory.

Al Nassr are currently three points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings, with their opponents having a game in hand at the moment.

After a stunning 5-0 victory against Al Adalah, Al Nassr are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his 12 appearances for Al Nassr so far but has failed to make an impact in his last three matches for the team.

After a run of games that saw Al Raed ship only one goal in three Saudi Pro League games, the away side has conceded seven matches in the last three matches in the competition.

Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca has scored 16 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season - only Odion Ighalo has been more prolific in the competition.

