Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Riyadh at the Al-Awwal Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The match, initially scheduled to be held on Thursday, will feature the hosts trying to remain in the title race by closing up the gap from the league leaders.

Al-Nassr returned from the international break in fine form, picking up an impressive 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal last weekend to move to eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. The hosts, who have won seven of their last 10 league outings, are in the Champions League Elite qualification spots but will remain keen on challenging for the league title with just eight league games to go.

Al-Riyadh’s struggles continued last weekend as they featured in a drab goalless draw against Damac, leaving them comfortably in the mid-table positions, 20 points away from continental football and also 11 points clear of relegation. The visitors have struggled to get points in recent months, winning only two of their last 10 league games and will hope to turn things around soon.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 20 previous occasions going into this weekend's fixture. Al-Nassr have won 11 of those meetings, two have ended in draws, while Al-Riyadh have won the remaining seven.

The hosts have won four and drawn one of the last five editions of this fixture, including a 1-0 win in the first leg of this fixture earlier this season.

The visitors' last win over Al-Nassr came in the 2004-05 season.

Al-Nassr have the third-best offensive record in the league with 56 goals scored after 26 games. Only Al-Hilal (73) and Al-Ittihad (61) have scored more.

Only three teams in the Saudi Arabian top flight have scored fewer goals than Al-Riyadh's 27 after 26 games.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Prediction

Al-Alami are strong favorites going into this weekend's fixture and will only need to avoid complacency and take advantage of their much better offensive quality to come away with maximum points in front of their home fans.

Al-Riyadh have a mountain to climb if they are to get a win against one of the league's best sides. They have, however, lost five of their last six away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Riyadh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

