Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Al Nassr will invite Al Riyadh to the Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat across all competitions since August last week, losing 3-0 to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Their winless run continued in the AFC Champions League, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Istiklol on Tuesday. They finished at the top of the Group E table, going unbeaten in the six games in the group stage.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Al Hazm last week. They have 16 points to their name after 15 league games, trailing the hosts, who are in second place in the league standings, by 18 points.

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two city rivals have crossed paths 14 times in all competitions thus far. These games have been contested closely, with the hosts having an 8-5 lead in wins and just one game ending in a draw.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

They last met in the erstwhile Saudi Crown Prince's Cup in 2011, with the hosts recording a 2-1 win.

They last met in the Saudi Pro League in the 2004-05 campaign, with both teams registering 3-1 home wins.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions, recording 10 wins.

Al Riyadh have just one win in their last five league outings, with that triumph coming in an away meeting against Al Taawoun.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 39 goals. The visitors have the second-worst attacking record, scoring 14 times in 15 games.

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Prediction

Al-Alami are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in a row. Interestingly, they have lost just once at home in the Saudi Pro League since March 2022 and are strong favorites. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested in their Champions League clash against Istiklol earlier this week and should return to the starting XI in this match. That should add to their goalscoring threat, as the hosts have scored just once in their last three games.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last three league games, keeping their first clean sheet in over a month last week. They have lost four of their last six away games in the league this term and might struggle here.

While the hosts have struggled in their recent games, considering their advantage in terms of squad quality and 12-game unbeaten run at home, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Riyadh

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes