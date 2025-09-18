Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Al-Nassr will go up against Al-Riyadh at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday in the third round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their solid start to the season and maintain their place atop the league table.

Al-Nassr followed up their 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun on opening weekend with a 2-0 victory over Al-Kholood last time out and will now look to make it three wins out of three this Saturday.

Jorge Jesus's side, who were rampant in the AFC Champions League Two during the week, are one of three teams in the Pro League to have won their opening two games of the season and will hope to continue in the same vein as title contenders early in the season.

Al-Riyadh’s early goals in the first and the 19th minutes proved enough to get them a 2-1 win over newly promoted side Al-Nijma last time out after a 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal on the opening weekend. The visitors finished only five points above the drop zone last season and will be keen to be more consistent this campaign to ensure a solid mid-table finish.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 21 previous occasions going into this Saturday’s fixture. Al-Nassr have won 12 of those meetings, two have ended in draws, while Al-Riyadh have won the remaining seven.

The home side have scored a remarkable nine goals across the four most recent editions of this fixture.

The visitors’ last win in this fixture came during the 2004-05 Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Riyadh are without a clean sheet in their last 10 Pro League outings.

Al-Nassr are one of only two teams in the Saudi top flight who are yet to concede after the first two games of the league season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Prediction

Al-Alami are strong favorites going into the weekend, thanks to their much better quality and form, and will only need to avoid complacency to get a comfortable victory.

Al-Riyadh will be glad to get a draw against one of the league’s top sides this weekend, but will need something extra special to achieve that.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al-Riyadh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four games)

