Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2023

Al Nassr will welcome Al Shabab to the Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

The hosts recorded their first win of the league campaign on Friday as Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick and Sadio Mane's brace helped them record a comprehensive 5-0 away victory at Al Fateh. Following the win, they climbed to 10th place in the league table.

The visitors' winless run in the league continued last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Damac. Georges-Kévin N'Koudou opened the scoring in the 71st minute for Damac. Fahad Al-Muwallad equalized in the 89th minute as they played their second draw in three games.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Riyadh-based rivals have squared off 55 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment 24 wins. The hosts have 17 wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, recording two wins, with both coming at home.

At home, Nassr have been the better side against their local rivals, having a narrow 10-9 lead in wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering two defeats in that period. Interestingly, they have scored four goals apiece in these games.

The visitors have struggled in front of the goal this season, scoring just six goals in eight competitive games thus far. The hosts, meanwhile, have scored nine goals in their last two games in all competitions.

Both teams have scored eight goals in their last five games at Tuesday's venue.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al-Alami recorded their first win of the league on Friday and will look to keep that momentum going in this match. They have won their last two home meetings against the visitors with a 7-4 aggregate score and are strong favorites.

Al Leith have seen a drop in form recently. After keeping clean sheets in their first four games of the season, they have conceded eight goals in their last four outings. They have failed to score more than one goal per match in the eight competitive games thus far this season.

They have just one win in their last five away games at Al Nassr and, considering their poor form, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Shabab

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes