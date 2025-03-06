Al-Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2025

Al-Nassr return to action in Saudi Pro League when they host Al Shabab at Al-Awwal Park on Friday. Fatih Terim’s men are winless in eight games in the fixture.

Without captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal on Monday in a goalless draw with Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC in the first leg of their AFC Champions League last-16 clash.

It was in keeping with their drop-off in form in Pro League, where Stefano Pioli’s side have lost two of their last three games — suffering defeats against Al-Ettifaq and Al Orobah — having won the five matches.

This slump has put Al-Nassr’s quest for a top-three finish under threat, as they sit fourth in the standings, level on 47 points with fifth-placed Al-Ahli.

Meanwhile, Al Shabab secured consecutive wins for the first time since November as they edged out Damac 2-0 at the Al Shabab FC Stadium last time out. Terim’s men have gone unbeaten in four of their most recent five matches, winning three, since February.

This fine run of results has seen Al Shaba surge to sixth in the Pro League with 39 points from 23 games, 12 points off the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Al-Nassr vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al-Nassr have 13 wins from ther last 35 meetigns with Al Shabab, losng 11.

Al-Nassr are on an eight-game unbeaten run against Terim’s men, including four wins in their last four clashes since a goalless draw in July 2023.

Al Shabab have won one of their most recent six away matches, losing three, since November.

Al-Nassr have won all but one of their last five Pro League home games, with a 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq on February 21 being the exception.

Al-Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction

With Champions League qualification slipping away, Al-Nassr will head into the weekend looking to find their feet and get their quest for a top-three finish back on track. While Al Shabab should put up a fight, Pioli’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and should extend their dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Shabab

Al-Nassr vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2: First to score - Al-Nassr (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Al Shabab.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

