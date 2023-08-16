Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun at the KSU Football Field on Friday for matchday two of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, looking to bounce back from their opening day loss.

Just days after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup, the Knights of Najd were beaten 2-1 by Al-Ettifaq, despite going in front early on after kick-off.

Star signing Sadio Mane made it 1-0 for Luis Castro's side, who were without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. It would remain that way until halftime, but Al-Ettifaq fought back after the break.

Swedish international Robin Quaison made it 1-1 in the 47th minute as Steven Gerrard's side came flying out of the blocks from the interval. Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 six minutes later and Al-Nassr failed to claw their way back thereafter, succumbing to a defeat.

Runners-up in the league last season, the Riyadh outfit are looking to pick up their first top-flight victory of the campaign.

Al-Taawoun held Al-Fateh to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the season. Feras Albrikan opened the scoring for the latter in the 24th minute, before Andrei Girotto equalized for the visitors in the added minutes of the opening half.

After the first round of games, Al-Taawoun sit in ninth position of the Saudi Pro League standings, while Al-Nassr are three places adrift of them.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Nassr winning 22 times over Al-Taawoun and losing on five occasions.

Of the last five encounters between the sides, Al-Nassr have won four, and lost just once.

Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun haven't drawn in any of their clashes since a stalemate in the 2019 Saudi Super Cup final.

Al-Taawoun have never won away to Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr have won their last 14 home games to Al-Taawoun.

Al-Nassr have won three of their last five games, losing just once.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Prediction

Al-Nassr have a terrific record against Al-Taawoun and recently captured the Arab Club Champions Cup title, providing them with a shot of confidence. The Knights of Najd have never lost a home game to Al-Taawoun either as the Buraidah side tend to struggle at the Al-Awwal Park. All signs point to a home win.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes