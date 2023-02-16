Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips - Cristiano Ronaldo to score | February 17, 2023

Al Nassr will entertain fifth-placed Al Taawoun at the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 17) as they look to regain top spot in the league.

Al Nassr won 4-0 at Al Wehda on Thursday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring all four goals, to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games. They trail Al Shabab by three points and will regain top spot with a win.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at home against Al Fateh last week. Alejandro Romero opened the scoring in the 21st minute from the spot, but Feras Albrikan's brace overturned the deficit.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Saudi rivals have crossed paths 30 times across competitions, with the bulk of these meetings taking place in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts have been the better side in these games, leading 21-5.

Al Taawoun won 1-0 win at home in September in the reverse fixture, which was their first win in four meetings against the hosts.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in home games against Al Taawoun, winning their last nine, with all the games producing over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league outings.

Al Nassr are unbeaten at home in the league this season, scoring at least twice in four of their last five games. They have also kept three clean sheets in the last four home games.

The hosts have the second-best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 34 goals in 16 games and conceding just eight.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al Nassr have been in solid form in 2023, keeping clean sheets in four of their five league games. They have not lost at home against Al Taawoun.

They have scored at least twice in their last ten home games against the visitors. With Anderson Talisca back from suspension, there could be goals galore.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, have scored in all but one of their away games this term. They have scored in seven of their last eight trips to Riyadh.

Nonetheless, considering Al Nassr's impressive home form this term and unbeaten home record against the visitors, they should win comfortably.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Taawoun

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

