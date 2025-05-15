Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Al Nassr will welcome At Taawoun to Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. The hosts are third in the standings with 63 points, 11 fewer than league leaders Al Ittihad. Al-Dhiyaab are eighth in the standings with 41 points and can only finish as high as seventh by the end of the season.

Al-Alami had lost 3-2 at home to Ittihad earlier this month and bounced back with a thumping 9-0 away win over Al-Okhdood on Monday. In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested for this match, Sadio Mané scored four goals and Jhon Durán helped them record their biggest league win in history.

The visitors have registered just one win in their last six games across all competitions. They suffered a second consecutive league defeat last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Al Qadsiah, and defender Andrei Girotto was at fault for an own goal.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Al-Dhiyaab have seven wins and five games have ended in draws.

The two sides have met thrice this season. Al-Alami registered an away win in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, and the visitors won the King's Cup meeting in October. The reverse fixture in January ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al Nassr have scored at least two goals in their last nine home games in the Pro League.

Al Taawoun have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions, failing to score in three.

The visitors have conceded 33 goals in 31 league games, three fewer than the capital club.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al-Alami recorded their biggest league win last week and will look to continue that prolific run here. They have lost just three of their last 20 home games in the Saudi Pro League, and they have scored at least two goals in 15 games during that period.

The Wolves have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and have also failed to score in these defeats. Interestingly, they have registered two wins in their last two away meetings against the capital club and have kept clean sheets in these games. Notably, these triumphs were their first two away wins against the home team.

Al-Alami have a good home record in the Saudi Pro League recently, and considering the visitors' recent drop in form, the hosts should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Taawoun

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

