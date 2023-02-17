Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in another Saudi Pro League match this week as Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr lock horns with Al Taawoun in an important clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been fairly impressive so far this season and will want to win this game.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Preview

Al Taawoun are currently in fifth place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have stepped up to the plate admirably over the course of their league campaign. The away side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al Fateh last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form in recent months. Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the hosts to a stunning 4-0 victory against Al Wehda in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Taawoun and have won 17 of the last 26 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Taawoun's five victories during this period.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun in September last year.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Saudi Pro League but have managed to win only four league games during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals against Al Wehda last week - the 11th time he has achieved the feat over the course of his career.

Anderson Talisca is Al Nassr's leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with an impressive 13 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has already jumped to second place on the list with five strikes.

At what time does the match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun kick off?

India: 17th February 2023, at 8:30 PM

USA: 17th February 2023, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th February 2023, at 4 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

