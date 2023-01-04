Al Nassr vs Al Tai Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th January 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut in the Saudi Pro League this week as Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr take on Al Tai in an important clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Thursday.

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Preview

Al Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts edged Al Khaleej to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Tai, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side thrashed Al Batin by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Tai and have won two of the last four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Tai's one victory during this period.

Al Nassr are one of only four teams to have suffered only one defeat in the Saudi Pro League - only Al Ittihad have a better record in this regard.

Al Tai have scored 17 goals in their 11 league matches so far this season - the fifth-highest tally in this regard in the Saudi Pro League.

With 819 goals as a professional, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer currently active in the sport and could make his debut for Al Nassr on Thursday.

Al Tai are one of only two teams in the Saudi Pro League that are yet to draw a match in the competition and will need to be at their best in this match.

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Prediction

Al Nassr have made a statement of intent with Cristiano Ronaldo's signing and will look to make the most of their clout this week. The Portuguese talisman has been unveiled to the fanbase and could potentially make his debut on Thursday.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



This is Al Nassr. This is our club. And these are our incredible fans

#HalaRonaldo An unwavering passion for the club we loveThis is Al Nassr. This is our club. And these are our incredible fans An unwavering passion for the club we love 🔥This is Al Nassr. This is our club. And these are our incredible fans 💛#HalaRonaldo https://t.co/mDv6vZJfYA

Al Tai can pack a punch on their day and have troubled big names in the Saudi Pro League in the past. Al Nassr are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Tai

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes