Al Nassr vs Al Tai Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024

Al Nassr will entertain Al Tai at Al-Awwal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, as Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half penalty helped them to a 1-0 away win over Al Ahli. They are trailing league leaders and local rivals Al Hilal by 12 points in the league standings, with just six games left to play this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Ettifaq last time around. Virgil Misidjan equalized late in the first half thanks to Robert Bauer's assist after Karl Toko Ekambi had given Ettifaq the lead in the 18th minute.

They are in 16th place in the league standings, just one point above 17th-placed Abha. They need a win in this match if they are to move out of the relegation zone.

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 20 times in all competitions in the 21st century. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, leading 13-5 in wins, and just two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a four-game winning run against the visitors and registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Al Tai have just one win to their name in their last nine league outings, suffering six defeats, and have failed to score in four games in that period

Al Nassr have just lost two of their last three home games in the Serie A. They have conceded four goals apiece in two games in that period while scoring a total of 10 goals.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last nine away games in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Prediction

Al-Alami returned to winning ways after four games in their previous outing ahead of the international break while also keeping their first clean sheet of the year. After six consecutive wins at home in the league between October and February, they are winless in their last two league outings.

They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form. All of the players on international duty have returned unharmed and should start here. Aymeric Laporte is suspended in this match due to yellow card accumulation.

Faris Al Shamal have enjoyed a two-game unbeaten run, scoring one goal apiece and conceding just once in that period. Interestingly, they have just one win in away games in the Saudi Pro League since last March and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, Al Nassr are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Tai

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist anytime - Yes