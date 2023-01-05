Al Nassr vs Al Tai: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his first game in the Saudi Pro League this week as league-leaders Al Nassr lock horns with an impressive Al Tai side in an important clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Preview

Al Tai are currently in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to step up to the plate to stand a chance in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. With Cristiano Ronaldo now in their ranks, the hosts have a well-rounded squad this season and will rely on their talisman to win this match.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



This is Al Nassr. This is our club. And these are our incredible fans

An unwavering passion for the club we love
This is Al Nassr. This is our club. And these are our incredible fans

Al Nassr vs Al Tai Team News

Al Nassr have an impressive squad at their disposal

Al Nassr

Anderson Talisca is Al Nassr's leading goalscorer this season with nine goals so far and will likely keep his place in the starting eleven. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Talisca will likely take up a position on either flank.

Vincent Aboubakar has also joined Al Nassr and could feature in this game. Luiz Gustavo and David Ospina are also available for selection and could play a part against Al Tai this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Tai

Al Tai have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and are unlikely to make drastic changes ahead of this fixture. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its best in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Al Nassr and Al Tai off?

India: 5th October 2023, at 8:30 PM

USA: 5th October 2023, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th October 2023, at 4 PM

Sneak peak from Cristiano Ronaldo to his new home

Where and how to watch Al Nassr vs Al Tai on TV?

The Saudi Sports Company (SSC) owns the broadcasting rights to telecast Saudi Pro League matches across the world. This fixture will not be telecast on TV channels in India, the USA, and the UK.

How to watch live streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Tai?

Saudi Pro League matches can be streamed worldwide on Shahid, with the VIP Sports Package available for £10.99 per month in the UK and for $18 per month in the USA.

