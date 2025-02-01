Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Wasl at Al-Awwal Park on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in domestic action and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Al-Sadd last time out in the Champions League Elite and had looked set to be headed toward a point and perhaps a comeback following a late own goal from Al-Sadd's Romain Saiss before their Qatari opponents reclaimed their lead at the death.

Al-Wasl, meanwhile, have endured a thoroughly underwhelming league campaign in the United Arab Emirates and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Rayyan in their last continental outing, with Caio Canedo opening the scoring in the second half before their opponents leveled things up with five minutes of normal time left to play.

The visitors, who sit fifth in the West, are two points and two places behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Monday.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl, with both teams winning two games apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2019 AFC Champions League Elite, with Al-Alami winning the group-stage clash 3-1.

Al-Wasl are one of just two teams in the UAE Pro League this season without a win on the road.

Stefano Pioli's men have scored 13 goals in the Champions League this season. Only Al-Ahli (14) and Al-Hilal (20) have managed more in the Western Region.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl Prediction

Al-Nassr are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated this year. They have won three of their last four games at Al-Awwal Park and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Al-Wasl are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al-Wasl

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

