Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Al Nassr will invite Al Wehda to Al-Awwal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and extended their winning run in the league by six games last week. Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute as they won 1-0 away at Al Khaleej. Their winning run continued in the King's Cup on Wednesday.

They met Al Khaleej again in the semifinals and Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and Sadio Mane's penalty helped them record a comfortable 3-1 home win.

The visitors are winless in their last four league games in all competitions, suffering two defeats. They lost 2-0 at home to Al Hazm in the league last week, failing to score for the second game in a row.

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 42 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 26 wins. The visitors have eight wins to their name and eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the visitors and registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have just one win in the Saudi Pro League in 2024, with that win coming in their away meeting against Al Fayha last month.

Al Nassr have won their last six league games, keeping four clean sheets.

Four of Al Wehda's eight wins against the capital club in this fixture have come in their away games.

The hosts have scored 84 goals in 29 league games thus far, 43 more than the visitors.

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Prediction

Al-Alami have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three home meetings in the Saudi Pro League against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Fursan Mecca have endured a four-game winless streak in all competitions, scoring just two goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in six of their last nine away games in the Saudi Pro League, which is cause for concern.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Wehda

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes