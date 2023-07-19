Al Nassr vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Al Nassr face another formidable European opponent as they ramp up their pre-season preparations as Cristiano Ronaldo and his side lock horns with Benfica in an interesting friendly match at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday.

Al Nassr vs Benfica Preview

Benfica finished at the top of the Primeira Liga last season and narrowly edged FC Porto to the league title. The Portuguese giants eased past FC Basel by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season and have not been at their best in recent months. Rudi Garcia's side suffered a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Al Nassr vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have never played an official game against Benfica and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions, Al Nassr suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Spanish side Celta Vigo in their previous game.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Benfica were the most prolific team by a considerable margin in the Primeira Liga last season, scoring an impressive 82 goals in their 34 matches in the competition.

Benfica lost only three of their 34 games in the Primeira Liga last season - the joint-lowest such tally in the league alongside FC Porto.

Al Nassr vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have been in excellent form over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their stellar form. The Portuguese giants have a good squad at their disposal and will look to step up to the plate this week.

Al Nassr can pack a punch on their day but were thoroughly outclassed by Celta Vigo last week. Benfica are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 1-3 Benfica

Al Nassr vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes