Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Esteghlal at Al-Awwal Park on Monday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results over the past couple of weeks and will be desperate to hit their stride now when it matters most.

Esteghlal, meanwhile, have endured a thoroughly underwhelming campaign in the Iranian top flight this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Pitso Mosimane back in January. Miodrag Božović has been appointed as the new boss, although the Montenegrin has endured a slow start to life at the helm.

Al-Alami were held to a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week and had multiple chances to secure an advantage ahead of the return leg but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Stefano Pioli's men faced Al-Fayha at this stage of the competition last season and secured a 3-0 aggregate victory. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Al-Burtuqali last season and is expected to return to the starting XI on Monday after missing the first-leg clash in Iran.

Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Al-Nassr and Esteghlal. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one, with their final matchup ending level.

Esteghlal are two-time winners of the Champions League Elite and have finished runners-up on another two occasions. Al-Alami, meanwhile, have never won the continental showpiece, with their best-ever finish coming back in 1995 when they finished runners-up.

Al-Nassr have conceded six goals in the Champions League Elite so far. Only Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale (5) have shipped fewer.

The Capital Blues have managed just one clean sheet in their last four European outings on the road.

Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal Prediction

Al-Alami are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, the far better side ahead of the midweek clash and will head into this one as sure-fire favorites.

Esteghlal will be proud of their first-leg result and will hope they can take advantage of their opponents' profligacy on Monday. However, they are badly mismatched ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia and could lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-0 Esteghlal

Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

