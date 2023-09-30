Al Nassr vs Istiklol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2023

Al Nassr will entertain Istiklol at the King Saud University Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The hosts got their group campaign underway with a 2-0 away win over Persepolis. Mohammed Qassem scored in the 72nd minute after Danial Esmaeilifar's own goal gave them the lead in the 62nd minute. They are at the top of the Group E standings after the first match of the campaign.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Al Duhail in their campaign opener and they are in second place in the Group E table.

The hosts have won three games in a row since that win, including a 2-1 away win over Al Ta'ee in the Saud Pro League on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winner in the 87th minute from the penalty spot.

The visitors will play for the first time since the campaign opener as the Tajik League playoff is set to resume next month.

Al Nassr vs Istiklol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will take on a Tajikistani opponent for the first time while the visitors will meet a Saudi opponent for the seventh time in the Champions League.

Istiklol have just two wins in their six meetings against Saudi teams while suffering four defeats.

The visitors were eliminated from the group stage last season and suffered defeats in both home and away games against Al Hilal.

The hosts are back in the Champions League after missing out last season. In their previous appearance in the competition, they were eliminated from the semi-finals by Al Hilal in 2021.

Al Nassr have won their last three home games in all competitions, scoring four goals apiece in these wins.

Al Nassr vs Istiklol Prediction

Al-Aalami head into the match on a nine-game winning run across all competitions, scoring at least four goals in six games in that period. They have won five of their last six games in the Champions League, including qualifiers, and are strong favorites.

The Lions head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run, keeping six clean sheets in that period. They have lost four of their last five away games in the competition. They will play for the first time in two weeks and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-0 Istiklol

Al Nassr vs Istiklol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score or assist any time - Yes