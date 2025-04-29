Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025

Al-Nassr host Kawasaki Frontale at the King Abdullah Sports City on Wednesday in the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final. The hosts look set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title as they seek continental glory.
They beat Yokohama F Marinos 4-1 in the quarter-final last weekend, with Jhon Duran, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo among the scorers. Al-Alami last appeared in the semi-final of the continental showpiece in 2021, losing 2-1 to Al-Hilal.
Kawasaki, meanwhile, beat Al-Sadd 3-2 in the quarter-final, with captain Yasuto Wakizaka scoring the winner in the first half of extra time. They are set to make their Champions League semi-final this week, following quarter-final exits in 2007, 2009 and 2017.
Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between Al-Nassr and Kawasaki.
- Al-Alami have had three competitive meetings against Japanese opposition, winning two and losing the other.
- Kawasaki have never faced Saudi Arabian opposition in competitive action.
- Both sides have the joint-best defensive record in the Champions League Elite, conceding seven times each.
- They have also scored the same number of goals in the continent this season (24).
- Al-Nassr are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction
Al-Nassr have won their last two games and six of their last seven. They have won their last three home games on the spin.
Frontale, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game winless run. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the Japanese club bow out, though.
Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Kawasaki
Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Al-Nassr's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Kawasaki's last six matches.)