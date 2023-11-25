Al Nassr vs Persepolis Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Al Nassr will entertain Persepolis at the King Saud University Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competitions and, thus, have already booked their place in the knockout round. In their previous outing in the competition, Talisca's hat-trick helped them to a 3-2 away win in a thrilling encounter against Al Duhail.

The visitors are in second place in the Group E table, recording two wins in four games. They are unbeaten in the competition since a loss to Al Nassr in their campaign opener in September. They met Istiklol earlier this month and were held to a 1-1 draw.

The hosts made it eight wins in a row in all competitions on Friday, defeating Al Akhdoud 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a three-minute brace in the second half.

The visitors, meanwhile, will play for the first time since the international break. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions and suffered their first loss since September in the Iran Pro League to Sepahan in their previous outing.

Al Nassr vs Persepolis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in the Champions League thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results with the hosts leading 3-2 in wins.

Their last three meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with both teams failing to score once apiece in that period.

The hosts have the joint second-best attacking record in the Champions League, scoring 12 times in four games, with seven of them coming in home games.

The hosts are unbeaten across all competitions in their last 19 games, recording 18 wins.

Persepolis are winless in their last three away games in all competitions, failing to score twice in that period.

Al Nassr vs Persepolis Prediction

Al-Alami have not lost a game since suffering back-to-back defeats in their first two Saudi Pro League games of the season and head into the match in red-hot form. They have scored at least three goals in 13 of their last 19 games and are expected to continue their goalscoring ways in this match.

Luis Castro fielded a strong squad in his team's first game back since the international break, which resulted in a comfortable win for them. He is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI and Sadio Mane, who was an unused substitute is likely to start here.

The Red Army have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four games. They have failed to score twice in that period and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They will play for the first time since the international break, so head coach Yahya Golmohammadi will have a well-rested squad at his disposal.

Interestingly, Persepolis have lost just once in their last nine away games in the Champions League, so will look to build on that form in this match.

Nonetheless, the hosts have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competition, and considering their current form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Persepolis.

Al Nassr vs Persepolis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes