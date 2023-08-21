Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2023

The AFC Champions League features a round of playoffs this week as Shabab Al Ahli lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in an important clash at the KSU Football Field on Tuesday.

Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahli Preview

Shabab Al Ahli are currently at the top of the UAE Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side eased past Ajman by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, find themselves in 15th place in the Saudi Pro League table at the moment and have been in poor form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al Taawoun in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have never played an official game against Shabab Al Ahli and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Since their victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup this month, Al Nassr have lost each of their last two matches in the Saudi Pro League and have conceded a total of four goals during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Shabab Al Ahli conceded only 25 goals in their 26 matches in the UAE Pro League last season - only Sharjah FC had a better defensive record over the course of the competition.

Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahli Prediction

Al Nassr have endured a difficult start to their Saudi Pro League campaign this year and have a point to prove this week. Sadio Mane scored a goal on his Saudi Pro League debut and will look to add to his tally in this fixture.

Shabab Al Ahli can pack a punch on their day and have been a dominant force on the domestic front over the past year. Al Nassr are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Shabab Al Ahli

Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score - Yes