Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

Al-Orobah play Al-Nassr at the Al-Oruba Club Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are 13th in the points table with 23 points.

They beat Damac 2-1 last time out. Brad Young and Omar Al-Somah handed the Sakakah outfit a two-goal lead in the second half before Damac pulled one back at the death.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Tuesday, beating Al-Wehda 2-0 on the road. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring early after the restart before winning a late penalty, which Sadio Mane converted. Stefano Pioli's side are third in the standings with 47 points from 22 matches.

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Al-Orobah and Al-Nassr. who have won five times and drawn once.

Al-Orobah are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture since 2014.

Al-Alami have scored 47 goals in the top flight this season. Only leaders Al-Ittihad (54) and defending champions Al-Hilal (66) have managed more.

Al-Orobah have conceded 41 league goals this season. Only three teams have shipped more, two of whom are in the bottom-four.

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Adnan Hamad's Al-Orubah have won three of their last four matches after winning one of their previous 11. They have won their last two home games.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's latest result ended a run of consecutive winless outings. They have had the upper hand in this fixture over the years and should come out on top.

Prediction: Al-Orobah 0-3 Al-Nassr

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Al-Nassr's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Al-Orobah's last 11 matches.)

