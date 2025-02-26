Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 26, 2025 16:39 GMT
Al Wehda v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al-Nassr play Al-Orobah on Friday.

Al-Orobah play Al-Nassr at the Al-Oruba Club Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are 13th in the points table with 23 points.

Ad

They beat Damac 2-1 last time out. Brad Young and Omar Al-Somah handed the Sakakah outfit a two-goal lead in the second half before Damac pulled one back at the death.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Tuesday, beating Al-Wehda 2-0 on the road. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring early after the restart before winning a late penalty, which Sadio Mane converted. Stefano Pioli's side are third in the standings with 47 points from 22 matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been six meetings between Al-Orobah and Al-Nassr. who have won five times and drawn once.
  • Al-Orobah are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture since 2014.
  • Al-Alami have scored 47 goals in the top flight this season. Only leaders Al-Ittihad (54) and defending champions Al-Hilal (66) have managed more.
  • Al-Orobah have conceded 41 league goals this season. Only three teams have shipped more, two of whom are in the bottom-four.
Ad

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Adnan Hamad's Al-Orubah have won three of their last four matches after winning one of their previous 11. They have won their last two home games.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's latest result ended a run of consecutive winless outings. They have had the upper hand in this fixture over the years and should come out on top.

Prediction: Al-Orobah 0-3 Al-Nassr

Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Al-Nassr's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Al-Orobah's last 11 matches.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी