Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025 

Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli will square off in the second semifinal tie in the Saudi Super Cup on Wednesday (August 20th). The game will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Qadsiah finalized preparations for the new season with a goalless draw in a pre-season friendly with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.
Al Ahli, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory over Dordrecht in a friendly at the start of the month.
The Royals will turn their focus to competitive action and booked their spot in the Saudi Super Cup following Al Hilal's withdrawal from the tournament. Al Qadsiah qualified as the Saudi Kings Cup runners-up.
The winner of this game will face Al Nassr in the final this weekend.
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Ahli have 25 wins from the last 38 head-to-head games. Al Qadsiah were victorious seven times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Al Ahli claimed a 4-1 home win.
- Al Qadsiah were winless in four pre-season friendlies, drawing each of the final three.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Al Ahli have won nine of their last 11 competitive games, losing two games in this run.
- Eight of Qadsiah's last 10 competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prediction
Al Qadsiah did not have the best of preparations for the new season but they can draw inspiration from playing out a draw against Premier League opposition. They have won just one of the last five head-to-head games, losing three.
Al Ahli are defending Asian champions. However, they struggled in the league last season, finishing fifth, which would not have been enough to qualify for this tournament. However, Al Hilal's decision to withdraw from this tournament citing fatigue from competing in the FIFA Club World Cup opened a window of opportunity for Al Ahli to win a second Saudi Super Cup and first since 2016.
We expect Matthias Jaissle's side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Qadsiah 1-2 Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals