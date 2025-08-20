Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025 

Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli will square off in the second semifinal tie in the Saudi Super Cup on Wednesday (August 20th). The game will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Ad

Qadsiah finalized preparations for the new season with a goalless draw in a pre-season friendly with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory over Dordrecht in a friendly at the start of the month.

The Royals will turn their focus to competitive action and booked their spot in the Saudi Super Cup following Al Hilal's withdrawal from the tournament. Al Qadsiah qualified as the Saudi Kings Cup runners-up.

Ad

Trending

The winner of this game will face Al Nassr in the final this weekend.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahli have 25 wins from the last 38 head-to-head games. Al Qadsiah were victorious seven times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Al Ahli claimed a 4-1 home win.

Al Qadsiah were winless in four pre-season friendlies, drawing each of the final three.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Al Ahli have won nine of their last 11 competitive games, losing two games in this run.

Eight of Qadsiah's last 10 competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ad

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Qadsiah did not have the best of preparations for the new season but they can draw inspiration from playing out a draw against Premier League opposition. They have won just one of the last five head-to-head games, losing three.

Al Ahli are defending Asian champions. However, they struggled in the league last season, finishing fifth, which would not have been enough to qualify for this tournament. However, Al Hilal's decision to withdraw from this tournament citing fatigue from competing in the FIFA Club World Cup opened a window of opportunity for Al Ahli to win a second Saudi Super Cup and first since 2016.

Ad

We expect Matthias Jaissle's side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Qadsiah 1-2 Al Ahli

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More