Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2025 

Al-Qadsiah will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have impressed upon returning to the top flight and are pushing for continental football as they sit third in the table with 34 points from 16 matches.

They beat Al-Orobah 2-0 in their last match with Julian Quinones scoring a quickfire first-half double to secure maximum points for the newly-promoted outfit and take his league tally for the season to nine.

Al-Hilal are enjoying life at the moment and remain on the hunt for consecutive league titles. They beat Al-Wehda 4-1 last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for Jorge Jesus' men including former Barcelona man Malcom, who netted a brace to cap a fine performance on home turf.

The visitors remain atop the league table with 43 points from 16 matches and are level on points with second-placed Al-Ittihad. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they head east this week.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal. The home side have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Al-Qadsiah have the best defensive record in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

The Blue Waves are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 52.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Qadsiah are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Al-Hilal have won their last three games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Al-Qadsiah 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the Blue Waves' last nine away matches)

