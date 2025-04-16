Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Al-Qadsiah will host Al-Nassr at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games and have work to do if they are to secure continental football, as they sit fifth in the league standings with 52 points from 27 matches.

They were beaten 2-1 by Al-Fayha in their last match, finding themselves two goals down early in the second half before Julian Quinones halved the deficit from the spot in additional time to end his five-game goal drought.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are in fine form and remain in contention for the league title heading into the final seven games of the season. They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Al-Riyadh in their last match, with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brilliant second-half brace to secure maximum points for Stefano Pioli's men.

The visitors, who sit third in the Saudi Pro League, are five points above their midweek opponents and will look to widen that gap on Friday.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr. The home side have won just 10 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won twice that talk with their other four contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after losing each of their previous four.

Al-Alami have scored 58 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. Only Al-Ittihad (63) and Al-Hilal (74) have scored more.

Al-Qadsiah have the best defensive record in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 24.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Fares Al Sharqiyah are winless in their last four league games and have won just one of their last six in the competition. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home matches and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

Al-Nassr are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous six outings. They have the best away record in the Pro League this season and should win this one.

Prediction: Al-Qadsiah 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

