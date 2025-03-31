Al-Qadsiah vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025 

Al-Qadsiah and Al Raed square off in the Saudi King Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadum.

The hosts haven't been in action since a 1-0 defeat at Damac in the Saudi Pro League before the international break. A dramatic end to the game saw Habib Diallo score the winner from the spot in the 11th minute of injury time.

Al Raed, meanwhile, fell to 3-1 defeat at Al Fateh. Matias Vargas scored a brace, while Mourad Batna added a third from the spot in the 65th minute. Oumar Gonzalez pulled one back for Al Raed with eight minutes left.

The Buraidah outfit now shift their attention to the cup, where they booked their spot in the last-four with a shootout victory over Al Jabalain in the quarter-final, while Qadsiah qualified with a 3-0 win at Al Taawon.

Al Ittihad or Al Shabab await the winner of this game in the final.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are evenly split down the middle across their last 21 games, with seven wins apiece, while seven games were drawn.

Their most recent clash in February saw Qadsiah claim a 2-0 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Raed's last five games have seen both sides score.

Four of Qadsiah's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Raed have won one of their last eight head-to-head games, losing four.

Al-Qadsiah vs Al Raed Prediction

Al-Qadsiah have been dominant in this fixture in the last decade and are the heavy favourites to advance from this tie. Jose Miguel Gonzalez' side also have home advantage in their favour, which gives them an edge.

Al Raed, meanwhile, have struggled throughout this campaign and are likely to be relegated, bringing and end to their top-flight spell since the 2007-08 season. They are looking to go down swinging, and qualifying to the final of the cup could bring a silver lining to what has been a poor campaign.

Nevertheless, expect Al-Qadsiah to advance with a comfortable win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al-Qadsiah 3-1 Al Raed

Al-Qadsiah vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al-Qadsiah to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

