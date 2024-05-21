Al Raed vs Al Ahli prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Raed welcome Al Ahli to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium for the penultimate matchday in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The home side will be looking to build on a 1-0 away win over Al Wehda last week.

Karim El Berkaoui's 86th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 5-1 thrashing of Abha at home. Firas Al-Buraikan, Ziyad Al Johani, Sumayhan Alnabit, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie scored a goal each in the rout while Edouard Mendy scored an own goal in injury time.

The win left the Royals in third spot, having garnered 61 points from 32 games. Al Raed are 12th with 35 points to their name.

Al Raed vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head

Al Ahli have 23 wins from the last 33 head-to-head games. Al Raed were victorious on six occasions while four games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Al Raed form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Al Ahli form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Al Raed vs Al Ahli Team News

Al Raed

André Moreira and Abdullah Al-Yousif are out of the game with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: André Moreira, Abdullah Al-Yousif

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahli

Abdullah Otayf, Gabri Veiga, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ali Majrashi, Haitham Asiri, Mohammed Al-Majhad and Abdullah Al-Ammar have been ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Abdullah Otayf, Gabri Veiga, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ali Majrashi, Haitham Asiri, Mohammed Al-Majhad, Abdullah Al-Ammar

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Raed vs Al Ahli Predicted XI

Al Raed Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ahmad Al Harbi (GK); Hamad Sulaiman Al Jayzani, Mamadou Loum, Oumar Gonzalez, Mohamed Al Dossary; Mathias Normann, Khalid Al Subaie; Firas Al Ghamdi, Amir Sayoud, Mohammed Fouzair; Karim El Berkaoui

Al Ahli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Saad Balobaid, Abdulbasit Hindi, Merih Demiral, Ibanez; Franck Kessie, Ziyad Al Johani; Sumayhan Alnabit, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez; Firas Al-Buraikan

Al Raed vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Raed ended their four-game winless run against Al Wehda. Their victory saw them move six points clear of the relegation zone to all but guarantee their stay in the top flight.

Al Ahli, for their part, have guaranteed their top-three spot and a place in the AFC Champions League.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Raed 1-2 Al Ahli