Al Raed vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Al Raed and Al Ettifaq battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 29 fixture on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Al Fateh. Djaniny had an eventful game, bagging a brace and missing a penalty, while Lucas Zelarayan also scored for Fateh. Julio Tavares scored what proved to be a consolation in the 56th minute.

Al Ettifaq, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless home draw with Al Wehda last weekend.

The stalemate saw them drop to seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 40 points from 28 games. Al Raed, meanwhile, are 13th with 30 points to show for their efforts after 28 games.

Al Raed vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides. Al Ettifaq lead 17-6.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in November, a goalless draw.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Al Ettifaq's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Their last five head-to-head games have been level at the break.

Al Ettifaq have the second-best defensive away record in the league, with 12 goals conceded in 14 games.

Al Raed vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al Raed have just a five-point advantage over the bottom-three and are technically still not safe from relegation. Raed Al Tahadi have marginally been better at home than on ther travels, with 16 of their 30 points won on their own patch.

Al Ettifaq, for their part, have won just one of their last five games. However, their loss to Al Fateh three weeks ago ended their four-game unbeaten run in away games, losing twice.

Three of their last five head-to-head games have ended in draws. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Raed 1-1 Al Ettifaq

Al Raed vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Draw/Draw