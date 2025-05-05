Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Al-Raed will host Al-Hilal at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get an unlikely result in a bid to make a late push out of the relegation zone.

Al-Raed’s 4-3 loss against Al-Taawoun in their last outing marked their 20th league loss of the campaign as they continue to languish at the bottom of the table. The hosts, who are nine points deep into the relegation zone, have only picked up two wins in their last 20 competitive outings and will need something special to achieve safety in the final weeks of the season.

Al-Hilal will be keen to return to winning ways and intensify their title charge following their elimination from the AFC Champions League Elite in their last game. The visitors have dropped points in three of their last five league games, with their most recent league outing ending in a 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab.

The champions are now six points off the top but will remain optimistic to close the gap on league leaders Al-Ittihad in the final five league games of the season.

Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 40 previous occasions going into this midweek fixture. Al-Raed have won only one of those meetings, and five have ended in draws while Al-Hilal have won the remaining 34.

The hosts are winless in their last 24 games in this fixture, with their last and only win against Al-Za'eem coming back in 2013.

The visitors have been dominant in front of goal in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 23 goals across the last 10.

Al-Raed have conceded 54 goals in the league so far. Only Al-Kholood (59), Al-Orobah and Al-Wehda (61) have conceded more in the Saudi top division.

The Blue Waves have by far the best offensive record in the league with 79 goals scored in 29 matches.

Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Raed are the underdogs going into Wednesday's fixture and have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat against one of the league's best sides.

Al-Hilal should cruise to an easy win and will only need to look past their recent lapses to secure maximum points this week.

Prediction: Al-Raed 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

