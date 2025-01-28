Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Al-Raed will host Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be desperate to put an end to their abysmal run of form and avoid falling into the relegation zone.

Al-Raed suffered a sixth consecutive league defeat in a 2-1 loss to Al-Kholood during the weekend and are only outside the relegation zone due to goal difference. The hosts have lost eight of their last nine league matches and will need to pick up points this midweek or risk falling as low as second-to-last place in the table.

Al-Nassr have picked up back-to-back 3-1 wins in the league against Al-Khaleej and, more recently, Al-Fateh, and will be looking to pick up their fourth win in five matches when they travel to Buraidah this midweek. The visitors are currently sat in fourth place and could potentially move into AFC Champions League Elite spots if they pick up all three points on Thursday.

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 41 previous occasions going into this midweek’s fixture. Al-Raed have won only three of those meetings, and seven have ended in draws while Al-Nassr have won the remaining 31.

The hosts have won just one of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The visitors have been dominant in front of goal in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 24 goals across the last 10.

Al-Raed have conceded 30 goals in 17 league games so far. Only the bottom three teams in the Saudi Pro League have shipped more.

Al-Alami have the third-best offensive record in the league with 35 goals scored in 17 matches.

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Raed are the underdogs going into Thursday's fixture and will need to be at their absolute best to avoid defeat against a side with so much more quality. They have, however, lost their last three home league games on the bounce and have a stern test ahead of them.

Al-Nassr will be confident to pick up all three points this midweek thanks to their stronger offensive and defensive records. The visitors have also lost only one league game on the road so far and are likely to continue their strong away form.

Prediction: Al-Raed 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matches)

