Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Al-Nassr visit the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Saturday (September 16) to face Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

After starting their 2023-24 campaign with consecutive defeats, Al-Nassr have picked themselves up to win their next three and get their season up and running.

The Knights of Najd thrashed Al Fateh 5-0 on matchday three and followed up with a 4-0 drubbing of Al-Shabab. Before going into the international break, Luís Castro's side also made light work of Al-Hazm in a 5-1 demolition job.

With nine points in five games, Al-Nassr are sixth in the standings, eight places above Al-Raed. Al-Raed, too, got off on a wrong note, losing their opening three games to Al-Ittihad, Abha and Al-Hilal, before seeing off Al-Riyadh 3-0 for their first win of the season. However, their celebrations were short-lived, as Al Feiha held them to a goalless draw.

Nonetheless, their last two results helped the Buraidah outfit climb out of the relegation zone. They're 14th with four points in five games.

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Nassr winning 29 and losing once.

Al-Raed's only win over Al-Nassr came in April 2016, a 2-1 result away from home in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr have won their last three clashes with Al-Raed, scoring at least thrice.

Since their loss to Al-Raed in 2016, Al-Nassr have gone the next 15 games against them unbeaten, winning 14.

Al-Raed have lost their last two home games to Al-Nassr by a three-goal margin: 4-1 in December 2022 and May 2022.

Having failed to score in their last clash with Al-Nassr, Al-Raed could see back-to-back games against them for the first time since the 2020-21 season (2).

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Raed have a terrible record to Al-Nassr, and their form this season, apart from the 3-0 vanquish of Al-Riyadh, hasn't been convincing. The Knights of Najd, by contrast, are on a roll and should continue their winning streak with another comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Raed 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No