Al-Raed host Al-Qadsiyah at the Al Raid Club Stadium on Tuesday for their second game of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. They held Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to a 1-1 draw in their last game and will be looking to build on that result here to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Portuguese great had put the Knights of Najd in front after 34 minutes but Mohamed Fouzair equalized for Al-Raed from the penalty spot in the 49th minute. Resisting the home side's attempts to find a winner, the Buraidah outfit won an unlikely point against Al-Nassr.

In their first home game, against the promoted Al-Qadisiyah, Raed Al Tahadi will be looking three points and get their campaign up and running.

On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah marked their first appearance in the Saudi Pro League since 2021 with a convincing 3-0 win over Al-Fateh at home. Julian Quinones struck a sensational hat-trick as the Knights of the East turned in a stormer to announce their return with a bang.

Al-Raed vs Al-Qadsiyah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides before, with Al-Raed winning seven times and losing to Al-Qadisyah on five occasions

Al-Raed have won just one of their last six clashes with Al-Qadisiyah, although that victory came in their most recent encounter: a 1-0 win away from home in the April 2021

Al-Raed are unbeaten against Al-Qadisiyah in their last six home games in all competitions

Al-Raed are unbeaten in their last five league games, but have drawn four times during this run

Al-Raed vs Al-Qadsiyah Prediction

Al-Raed are the favorites here, given their superior quality and experience. They might as well execute the same blueprint that helped them frustrate Al-Nassr in their league opener.

However, Al-Qadisiyah showed that they are no pushovers with such a resounding victory over Al-Fateh. They will draw inspiration from that performance and could hold their hosts here.

Prediction: Al-Raed 2-2 Al-Qadsiyah

Al-Raed vs Al-Qadsiyah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

