Al Rayyan vs Esteghlal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2025

Al Rayyan host Esteghlal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday for their final group fixture of the season. As things stand, both teams are heading into the round of 16, but a loss for the away side could alter things a bit.

With six points from seven games, Esteghlal are in eighth position in the West Region table, ahead of local rivals Persepolis only by virtue of goal difference. So, a defeat for the former, coupled with a win for Persepolis, could mean the Capital Blues slipping out of the qualifier spots and heading home.

Even a draw may not be enough if the other team wins, as Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh's side need a victory to avoid the risk of an early exit. But here's the catch: they've won just once all season, a 3-0 win over Al-Gharafa on the opening day.

On the other hand, Al Rayyan are only two points better off but look well-placed to reach the knockout stages. In their last Champions League clash, they pulled off a 2-1 comeback win over Al Ain courtesy of second-half goals from Trezeguet and Roger Guedes.

But on Saturday, Al Shahania beat them 2-1 in the Qatar Stars League, which is not the most ideal way to prepare for the important game on Tuesday.

Al Rayyan vs Esteghlal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with Al Rayyan winning just once and losing on seven occasions.

Esteghlal have won three of their last four clashes with Al Rayyan.

The Lions last won this fixture back in March 2014, securing a 1-0 home victory in the group stages.

The Capital Blues are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.

Esteghlal have scored seven goals against Al Rayyan in their last two clashes, while conceding none.

Al Rayyan vs Esteghlal Prediction

This is a clash of two sides who have not really impressed in the Asian Champions League this season. Between them, there's been only three wins in 14 games and just 14 goals scored. We don't expect any fireworks here, and this match is likely to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Rayyan 1-1 Esteghlal

Al Rayyan vs Esteghlal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

