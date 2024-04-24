Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Al Riyadh will entertain third-placed Al Ahli at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in their last six league outings, suffering four losses. They hosted Al Tai last week, suffering a 2-1 loss. Abdulhadi Al-Harajin equalized in the 59th minute after Bernard Mensah had given Al Tai the lead before the break.

Defender Abdullah al-Khaibari was sent off in the 52nd minute and will serve a suspension in this match. Substitute Khalid Al-Shuwayyi was at fault for an own-goal in the 12th minute of injury time as they suffered a bitter defeat.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, with two games ending in draws. They will play after a 19-day break and in their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Al Wehda. Roger Ibañez scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute, with Riyad Mahrez providing the assist.

Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 16 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, with 12 wins and four games ending in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring just two goals and the visitors having 12 goals to their name.

The visitors registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Al Riyadh have endured a winless run at home in 2024, with two losses in four games.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the visitors, who have scored 16 goals in that period.

Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Prediction

The capital club have registered just one win in the league in 2024 and are winless in their last six games. They have just one win in their last eight home games, scoring just six goals, and might struggle here. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last four home meetings against the visitors.

Al-Malaki will play after a lengthy break and should be well-rested for this match. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven league outings, with three wins to their name, and will look to avoid a loss. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in their last 10 away games, keeping five clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' unbeaten record in this fixture, Al Ahli should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Riyadh 1-2 Al Ahli

Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riyad Mahrez to score or assist any time - Yes