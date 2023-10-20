Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

Al-Ettifaq visit the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday to face Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, looking to win for the first time in three games.

Following three consecutive victories in the league, and four in all competitions, Al-Ettifaq drew 0-0 with Al Ahli before losing 2-1 to Al Fateh in their last game ahead of the international break.

With 17 points from nine games, Steven Gerrard's side are down in seventh position in the league table and will be keen to return to winning ways to revive their campaign.

Al-Riyadh are nine points worse off than Al-Ettifaq and sit in 13th place in the top-flight rankings, just a point above the relegation zone.

It has not been a great return to the top division for the side, who have won only twice from nine games. Their last win was a narrow 1-0 victory over Abha on 30 September, but they couldn't build on that in their next game, and drew 2-2 with Al-Shabab.

Another setback here could plunge the side into the red zone.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ettifaq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Ettifaq winning seven times and losing to Al-Riyadh on five occasions.

Al-Ettifaq have won their last two clashes with Al-Riyadh: 3-0 in the Saudi Prince Cup in February 2009 and 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League in June 2005.

The only draw between Al-Riyadh and Al-Ettifaq came in March 2003 (1-1).

Al-Riyadh's Andre Gray is looking to score in his third consecutive game.

Al-Ettifaq have lost one of their four away matches in the league this season, winning twice.

In five home league games this season, Al-Riyadh have won just one and lost thrice.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Riyadh have struggled to make a good impression on their top-flight return and Al-Ettifaq will look to capitalize on that.

Gerrard's swashbuckling team have all the talent to beat the promoted side and return to winning ways, and we expect them to do so this weekend.

Prediction: Al-Riyadh 1-2 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ettifaq to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes