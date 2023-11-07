Al-Riyadh vs Al Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023 

Al-Riyadh host Al Fateh at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League, aiming to recover from consecutive top-flight defeats.

Following a three-game unbeaten run, Al-Riyadh were beaten 3-2 by Al-Ta'ee before Al-Ahli inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Monday.

This slump in form has seen them drop down to 14th in the league with 11 points from 12 games, just four above the relegation zone.

Al Fateh are nine places above them, having accured 12 points more. However, their four-game winning run in the league was recently ended by Al-Hilal.

The league leaders prevailed 2-0, courtesy of goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salem Al-Dawsari, condemning the Sons of the Palm to their third top-flight defeat of the campaign.

It was also Al Fateh's second loss in a row, having lost 2-1 at home to Al-Shabab in the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions on 31 October.

Al-Riyadh vs Al Fateh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides

Al Fateh have lost their last two games in all competitions: 2-1 loss vs Al-Shabab in the King Cup of Champions and 2-0 loss vs Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Riyadh have lost their last two games, but both in the league: 3-2 vs Al-Ta'ee and 3-0 vs Al-Ahli

With 19 goals conceded, Al Fateh have the second worst record of all sides residing in the top 10 standings of the Saudi Pro League right now

Al-Riyadh have scored 11 goals from 12 league matches so far - only Al Akhdoud (8), Al-Khaleej (10) and Al-Raed (10) have scored fewer.

Al-Riyadh have conceded 27 goals in the league so far, only Al-Hazm have shipped in more (30) at this stage

Al-Riyadh vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al Fateh have seen a better campaign overall and despite a defeat in their last game, the Sons of the Palm remain favorites on paper. Al-Riyadh have also witnessed a slump lately, but will rely on their home support here.

Most would see the visiting team winning here but we're going to make a bold prediction and go with a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al-Riyadh 2-2 Al Fateh

Al-Riyadh vs Al Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes