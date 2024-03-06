Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Al Riyadh will invite league leaders Al Hilal to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Al Ittihad in their first league game back from the international break but have been unbeaten in the two games since. They registered their first win of the year last week, as goals from Knowledge Musona and Andre Gray helped them record a 2-1 away win over Al Akhdoud.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten run in the league last week, with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Al Ittihad. N'Golo Kanté broke the deadlock in the 12th minute to give Ittihad the lead, and Saleh Alshehri equalized for the league leaders in the 39th minute. Second-half goals from Malcom and Saud Abdulhamid helped them complete their comeback.

The hosts met Al Ittihad again in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, and first-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrović and Salem Aldawsari helped them to a 2-0 home win.

Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have squared off 12 times in all competitions since 1995. The visitors have dominated proceedings in this fixture and have an unbeaten record with six wins and six draws apiece.

The two teams met for the first time after 18 years in the reverse fixture in September, with Al Hilal recording a commanding 6-1 home win.

Al Riyadh have suffered just one loss in their last seven home games in all competitions, with six games in that period producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have outscored the hosts by 47 goals in 22 league games (67-20) and have conceded 30 fewer goals as well.

The visitors have won their last six away games in the Saudi Pro League, keeping five clean sheets.

Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Prediction

The hosts registered their first win of the year last week and will look to continue that form in this match. They have kept three clean sheets in their last six home games in the Saudi Pro League but have failed to score in two of their last four games in that period.

Al-Za'eem have enjoyed a 100% record in 2024 across all competitions, scoring 16 goals in six games. They are on an 11-game winning streak in their travels, keeping nine clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Aleksandar Mitrović should return to the starting XI after serving a suspension against Al Ittihad last week.

Considering the visitors' unbeaten record against the hosts in this fixture and their current form, Al Hilal are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Riyadh 1-2 Al Hilal

Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes