Al-Riyadh vs Al-Kholood Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Al-Riyadh host Al-Kholood at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday for matchday two of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. Having survived in the top flight last season, the capital side began afresh with a pulsating 3-3 draw away to Al-Wehda last weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi's side fell behind towards the end of the first half through a 40th-minute goal from Craig Goodwin, but Bernard Mensah equalized for the visitors a few minutes into the second half.

Goodwin then made it 2-1 just minutes later, but Ibrahim Bayesh brought Al-Riyadh level in the 88th minute, only for them to fall behind in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mourad Khodari appeared to have won it for Al-Wehda, but there was one final twist in the tale, as Lucas Kal struck three minutes later to make it 3-3, capping off a topsy-turvy match.

The draw left them in ninth position in the league table, six places above Al-Kholood, who lost 1-0 to Al-Ittihad on the opening day at home.

Having kept their glamorous rivals at bay for most of the game, it seemed like the promoted side had earned a point here, but former Lyon star Hassem Aouar broke their resistance in the 94th minute to give his side a smash-and-grab win.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Kholood Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second encounter between the sides.

Their first meeting came in the Saudi First Division League on August 2022, when Al-Kholood beat Al-Riyadh 1-0 at home.

Al-Riyadh are unbeaten in their last seven games in the Saudi Pro League, but have won just twice during this run, drawing five times including last week.

Al-Kholood are set to play their first away game of the Saudi Pro League. They are just the 38th team to qualify for the competition in its history.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Kholood Prediction

Al-Riyadh demonstrated their attacking brilliance in the last game, fighting from a deficit thrice to earn a point, which is also a testament to their mental fortitude. Al-Kholood can be a tough side to face and will be looking to frustrate their hosts, but we expect them to lose by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Al-Riyadh 2-1 Al-Kholood

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Kholood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Riyadh to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

