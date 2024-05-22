Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023–24 

Al Riyadh will welcome local rivals Al Nassr to Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in their penultimate Saudi Pro League match on Thursday. The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games, playing out three consecutive draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine league outings, recording eight wins.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Al Hazm last week while the visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by champions Al Hilal. The visitors are set to finish second in the league table while the hosts are still at risk of dropping into the relegation zone.

The hosts are 14th in the league table with 31 points, just two more than 17th-placed Abha.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just 15 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with nine wins. The hosts have five wins to their name and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

The two sides met for the first time in 13 years in the reverse fixture in December, with Al Nassr registering a 4-1 home win.

Al Riyadh form guide (Saudi Pro League): D-D-D-W-L

Al Nassr form guide (Saudi Pro League): D-W-W-W-W

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Team News

Al Riyadh

Alin Toșca, Saleh Al-Abbas, and Knowledge Musona are not expected to play for the hosts.

Injured: Alin Toșca, Saleh Al-Abbas, Knowledge Musona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Nassr

Talisca remains a key absentee for the hosts while Mohammed Maran is also expected to be out for two months. Abdulrahman Ghareeb is a doubt while Nawaf Al-Aqidi remains suspended. Ayman Yahya was injured last week and is expected to be rested for the King's Cup final.

Injured: Talisca, Mohammed Maran, Ayman Yahya

Doubtful: Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Suspended: Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Predicted XI

Al Riyadh Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martín Campana; Hussain Ali Alnwaiqi, Khalid Al-Shuwayyi, Mohammed Al Shirekh, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Yahya Al-Shehri, Birama Toure, Fahad Al Rashidi, Abdulhadi Al-Harajin; Ibrahim Ndong, Andre Gray

Al Nassr Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Otavio, Ali Alhassan; Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Prediction

The hosts have just one win in their last 10 league outings, suffering four losses. Nonetheless, they head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak and will look to build on that form.

Al-Alami are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording five wins. They have won their last eight away games in the league, keeping four clean sheets.

Considering the visitors' current form and dominance in the head-to-head record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Riyadh 1-2 Al Nassr