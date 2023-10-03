Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Al Riyadh welcome Al Shabab to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts returned to winning ways after six defeats with a 1-0 win at Abha last week. Andre Gray opened his account with an 84th-minute strike as Riyadh registered their second league win of the season. Shabab, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning run across competitions snapped last Friday with a 2-0 loss at Al Hilal, their fourth defeat of the season.

Al Riyadh have seven points and are 15th in the points table, while Al Shabab are 11th with eight points.

Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Riaydh-based rivals have squared off 13 times across competitions, with 10 meetings taking place in the Saudi Pro League. Shabab lead 8-2.

Their last meeting in the erstwhile Saudi Crown Prince's Cup first round in 2015 saw Shabab win 1-0 away.

Shabab have won six straight games against Riyadh, keeping four clean sheets.

Riyadh's only win against Shabab in the Saudi Pro League came at home in the 2000-01 campaign.

Riyadh have the joint-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 19 goals in eight games.

Shabab have not fared much better, in the league conceding 15 goals in eight outings.

Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Prediction

Riyadh returned to winning ways last week but hve suffered six defeats in their last seven games.

At home, they have suffered four straight defeats, scoring twice while conceding 10 goals. They're winless against Shabab since 2001.

Shabab, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat after the international break last week. They have suffered three defeats in four away games in the league this season.

Both teams have struggled this season, but considering Shabab's dominance against Riyadh, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Riyadh 1-2 Shabab

Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shabab to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andre Gray to score or assist any time - Yes