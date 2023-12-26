Al-Riyadh vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th December 2023

High-flying Damac visit the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday to face the struggling Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League.

With five league wins in a row, Damac are currently on a roll. The Knights of the South have turned their fortunes around lately after having won just thrice from their opening 11 games.

After their current spell, though, Cosmin Contra's side have climbed up to fifth position in the top-flight table with 30 points from 18 games and will be eager to pick up their sixth consecutive win.

Al-Riyadh are languishing down in 16th position with just four wins and 16 points from 18 games. Their fourth and last win came away to Al-Taawoun on 24 November, but they have since drawn once and lost thrice, all coming in succession.

Having only gained promotion from the second division this summer, the capital side run the risk of going straight back down, given the way things are going right now.

Al-Riyadh vs Damac Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will only be the second official clash between the sides in history.

Back in August, Al-Riyadh and Damac, in their first encounter, played out a 2-2 draw.

Al-Riyadh have lost their last three consecutive games in the Saudi Pro League, the second-worst run in the division right now after Al Feiha (four straight losses).

Damac have won their last five league games in a row, the best run in the league after only Al-Hilal, who've won their last 11 consecutive top-flight matches.

Damac have scored three goals in a game in four of their last five games: 4 vs Abha, Al Feiha; 3 vs Al-Ittihad and Al-Tai.

Damac's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is looking to score in their third consecutive away match in the league.

Al-Riyadh have failed to score in their last two home games in the league.

Al-Riyadh vs Damac Prediction

Al-Riyadh are struggling right now whereas Damac have realized their best form in recent weeks and look unstoppable at the moment.

The Knight of the South have the attacking might to see off their struggling hosts and extend their emphatic run to six matches.

Prediction: Al-Riyadh 0-2 Damac

Al-Riyadh vs Damac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Damac to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No