Al Riyadh vs Orubah Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Al Riyadh and Orubah trade tackles in a Saudi Pro League round 30 clash on Thursday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh at the same venue last week. Teze gave them the lead in the 20th minute, but Amine Sbai equalised in first-half injury time. Faiz Selemani restored Riyadh's lead four minutes into the second half, but Sofiane Bendebka's 53rd-minute strike ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.
Orubah, meanwhile, also played out a 2-2 home draw in their previous outing, against Al Fayha. They were two goals down before the 20th minute, with Omar Al Somah breaking the deadlock from the spot in the 11th spot and Fahad Al Zubaidi doubling Fayha's lead seven minutes later. Khalid Kaabi, though, halved the deficit just past the hour-mark before Renzo Lopez scored a last-gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.
The draw left Orubah in 16th spot in the standings, with 27 points from 29 games, while Riyadh are ninth with 35 points.
Al Riyadh vs Orubah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Riyadh are unbeaten in 11 head-to-head games, winning five.
- Their most recent clash in December saw Riyadh claim a 1-0 away win despite playing for over an hour with 10 men.
- Their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Riyadh's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Orubah are winless in six league games, losing five.
- Riyadh have won one of their last 11 games, losing six.
Al Riyadh vs Orubah Prediction
Al Riyadh have struggled for form and are in the bottom three for points garnered over the last five games. However, Orubah are one of two sides to have performed worse than them in that period.
That form has left Orubah in the relegation zone, one point away from safety with five games left. Riyadh are unbeaten in this fixture, so expect the hosts to keep this run going with a narrow win and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Riyadh 2-1 Orubah
Al Riyadh vs Orubah Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Riyadh to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals