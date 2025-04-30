Al Riyadh vs Orubah Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Al Riyadh and Orubah trade tackles in a Saudi Pro League round 30 clash on Thursday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh at the same venue last week. Teze gave them the lead in the 20th minute, but Amine Sbai equalised in first-half injury time. Faiz Selemani restored Riyadh's lead four minutes into the second half, but Sofiane Bendebka's 53rd-minute strike ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

Orubah, meanwhile, also played out a 2-2 home draw in their previous outing, against Al Fayha. They were two goals down before the 20th minute, with Omar Al Somah breaking the deadlock from the spot in the 11th spot and Fahad Al Zubaidi doubling Fayha's lead seven minutes later. Khalid Kaabi, though, halved the deficit just past the hour-mark before Renzo Lopez scored a last-gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

The draw left Orubah in 16th spot in the standings, with 27 points from 29 games, while Riyadh are ninth with 35 points.

Al Riyadh vs Orubah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Riyadh are unbeaten in 11 head-to-head games, winning five.

Their most recent clash in December saw Riyadh claim a 1-0 away win despite playing for over an hour with 10 men.

Their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Riyadh's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Orubah are winless in six league games, losing five.

Riyadh have won one of their last 11 games, losing six.

Al Riyadh vs Orubah Prediction

Al Riyadh have struggled for form and are in the bottom three for points garnered over the last five games. However, Orubah are one of two sides to have performed worse than them in that period.

That form has left Orubah in the relegation zone, one point away from safety with five games left. Riyadh are unbeaten in this fixture, so expect the hosts to keep this run going with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Riyadh 2-1 Orubah

Al Riyadh vs Orubah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Riyadh to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More