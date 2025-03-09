Al Sadd vs Al Wasl Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2025

Al Sadd and Al Wasl lock horns at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday for the second leg of their AFC Champions League encounter in the round of 16. The tie is finely poised at 1-1 right now as there was no separating the sides in the first encounter last week.

A third-minute strike from Ali Saleh had Al Wasl in front early on, but Abdulla Alyazidi equalized for the visitors after the hour mark.

Now, it's all to play for in Doha on Monday as the rivals battle it out for a place in the last eight of the competition.

Speaking of Al Sadd, the Qatari outfit prepped for the home leg with a 5-0 drubbing of Al Shahania in the league. Giovani and Akram Afif netted twice each, and Rafa Mujica chipped in with another one as the Wolves ran out comfortable winners.

With a fifth successive top-flight victory in the bag, Felix Sanchez's side are putting up a stern title race against leaders Al Duhail, who are just one point ahead of them.

Meanwhile, their rivals from the UAE have not played since their last encounter, and have received an extended time to rest and recuperate.

Al Sadd vs Al Wasl Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in history, with Al Sadd going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

In two encounters this season, Al Sadd and Al Wasl played out a 1-1 draw each time: once in the group stages (November 2024) and once in the last 16 (March 2025).

The Wolves are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

After winning three out of four games, Al Wasl have failed to win their next two.

Al Sadd vs Al Wasl Prediction

The home side come into the fixture on a better run of form and an encouraging head-to-head record too, having never lost to Al Wasl before.

Our bet is on the Wolves to prevail once again, and seal their place in the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Prediction: Al Sadd 2-0 Al Wasl

Al Sadd vs Al Wasl Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Sadd to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

