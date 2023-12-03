Al Sadd vs Nasaf Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2023

Al Sadd will welcome Nasaf to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

We are in the final matchday of the AFC Champions League group stage, with the fate of most teams already known. In Group B, the first three teams are still in the gunning for a qualification spot. However, Al-Faisaly of Jordan have been eliminated after recording one win and four defeats in five matches.

Al Sadd are third placed with seven points, three shy of the top spot. The Qatari side could make it to the summit if they succeed on Monday. Al Zaeem lost 3-1 in the first leg against group leaders Nasaf – their second defeat in a row against the Uzbekistani side. Al Sadd are unbeaten at home in their last five matches.

The visitors are the only team in the group to have won thrice, alongside one draw and one loss. Nasaf sit atop with ten points but are far from being safe, as any outcome short of a win could be detrimental. Second-placed Sharjah (eight points) are eying maximum points against Al-Faisaly, which would take their total to 11.

The Dragons are in the form of their life presently, losing only two games in their last 21 outings, and winning 13. They finished second in the 2023 Uzbekistan Super League behind champions Pakhtakor but still earned qualification to the AFC Champions League. Nasaf’s last visit to Al Sadd ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al Sadd vs Nasaf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Sadd have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Nasaf.

Al Sadd have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Al Sadd boast two AFC Champions League titles (1988-89, 2011) while Nasaf are yet to win the competition.

Nasaf have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Al Sadd have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Nasaf have won twice and drawn thrice.

Form Guide: Al Sadd – W-W-L-W-W, Nasaf – D-W-D-W-D.

Al Sadd vs Nasaf Prediction

Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah and Ecuadorian striker Plata have been the main attacking threats for Al Sadd, netting three and two goals respectively. The home side will also count on their goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, who boasts three clean sheets in five games.

Azizbek Amonov and Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov have been the brightest spots for Nasaf, scoring two goals each.

Al Sadd head into the game as favorites and should get all three points.

Prediction: Al Sadd 2-1 Nasaf

Al Sadd vs Nasaf Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Sadd

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Sadd to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nasaf to score - Yes