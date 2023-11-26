Al Sepahan vs Al Quwa Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023

Al Sepahan will play host to Al Quwa at Azadi Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al Sepahan vs Al Quwa Preview

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, with Al Sepahan playing away. The two sides are set to meet each other for the second time ever. The hosts will hope to build on their bold away performance at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraqi, where Al Sepahan pulled level and even took the lead before a late equalizer.

Yellow Storm come into this clash on the back of three consecutive wins, scoring 13 goals against one conceded. They boast three wins in their last five matches at home and could make it three in a row if they prevail over Al Quwa. Al Sepahan are fourth placed in the Persian Gulf Pro League after nine rounds of matches.

The visitors sit third in Group C, level on seven points with Al Sepahan, who are second placed behind the leaders Al-Ittihad (nine points). With AGMK already eliminated, Al Quwa and Al Sepahan will battle Al-Ittihad for the group’s ticket. We expect a thrilling contest at the Azadi Stadium.

Al-Soqoor are enjoying a purple patch of form, with seven wins, two draws and one defeat recorded in their last 10 matches. They have claimed four wins in their last five away matches, scoring seven goals and conceding two. Al Quwa are leading the Iraqi League table with 13 points after five matchdays.

Al Sepahan vs Al Quwa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sepahan have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sepahan were runners-up in the 2007 edition – their best record in the competition.

Sepahan have scored 17 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Al Quwa have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Sepahan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Al Quwa have won four times and drawn once.

Al Sepahan vs Al Quwa Prediction

Sepahan have scored the highest number of goals, 14, so far in Group C, with Ramin Rezaeian netting thrice. The hosts will likely continue their goal spree across the remainder of the games.

Al Quwa boast six goals, thanks in large part to the group’s current top scorer Jasim, who has four goals to his name.

Sepahan are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Al Sepahan 2-1 Al Quwa

Al Sepahan vs Al Quwa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Sepahan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sepahan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Quwa to score - Yes