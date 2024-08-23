Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024 

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Aug 23, 2024 06:31 GMT
Al-Ettifaq v Al-Raed - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al-Ettifaq are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture (PC: Getty Images)

Al-Ettifaq begin the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season away to Al-Shabab at the Al-Shabab FC Stadium on Saturday. Steven Gerrard's side flattered to deceive big time last season and will be looking to make a statement this time around.

With just 12 wins in 34 games, the Commandos secured 48 points last season to finish in sixth place of the Saudi Pro League standings. They also failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

To boost their squad for the new season, Al-Ettifaq made a slew of new signings this summer and were engaged in several pre-season friendlies too.

On the other hand, Al-Shabab managed to survive in the Saudi top-flight for yet another season. They came two positions behind Al-Ettifaq, notching up just four points fewer than Gerrard's side. Their 14 losses, though, were the most for a side in the top 10 positions on the table.

The White Lions were also busy in the transfer market this summer, making a few big acquisitions such as Giacomo Bonaventura from Fiorentina and Moroccan ace Abderrazak Hamdallah from rivals Al-Ittihad.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 51 clashes between the sides before, with Al-Ettifaq winning only 11 times and losing to Al-Shabab on 21 occasions
  • Al-Shabab have failed to score in their last three games against Al-Ettifaq, losing twice and drawing once
  • Al-Ettifaq have lost just one of their last seven clashes against Al-Shabab: 3-0 loss at home on December 2022 in the Saudi Pro League
  • Al-Ettifaq are looking to win their opening game of a league season for the second year in a row

Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Ettifaq are the stronger side on paper, and have a good record in the fixture in recent times too. Al-Shabab will seek to ruffle a few feathers here, as they rely on their home support for a positive start to the season.

The Commandos, led by the Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, have a point to prove this season, and may edge past their rivals here following a tense contest.

Prediction: Al-Shabab 1-2 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ettifaq

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

