Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

Al Shabab will invite Al Ettifaq to the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Al Taawoun last week. Yannick Carrasco broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute but João Pedro's second-half brace helped Taawoun to a memorable comeback win.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings and suffered their first league defeat in five games last week, losing 1-0 away at Al Akhdoud. With 23 points to their name in 15 games, they are in seventh place in the league table.

The hosts have 16 points to their name from 15 league games and dropped to 12th place in the standings after their loss last season.

Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 48 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 21 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club nine times and 18 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their league meetings.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four league outings. They have kept two clean sheets in these games as well.

Al Shabab are unbeaten at home against Al Ettifaq since 2007, winning 13 of the 17 games in that period.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 20-17 in 15 league games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding 16 goals, seven fewer than the hosts.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in the Saudi Pro League, failing to score four times in that period.

Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al Leith are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two defeats. They have fared a little better, with three wins in their last four games, and have kept two clean sheets in that period as well. They have not lost at home against the visitors since 2007, which bodes well for them.

Faris Ad-Dahna are winless in their last five games across all competitions and have just one win in their last nine games. They have failed to score in four of their last five away games in the league and might struggle here.

Steven Gerrard will look to make a few changes to the starting XI as he looks to help his team return to winning ways. Top-scorer Moussa Dembélé remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Al Shabab 1-1 Al Ettifaq

Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yannick Carrasco to score or assist any time - Yes