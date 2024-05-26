Al Shabab vs Al Fateh prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24 

Al Shabab host Al Fateh at the Al Shabab FC Stadium on Monday (May 27) in their final Saudi Pro League clash of the season. Having lost their previous three games, the White Lions will look to pull the curtains down on a winning note.

After going five league games without a loss, the Riyadh outfit were soaring towards the top-five but appeared to lose steam thereafter. Following a run of three consecutive defeats, Vítor Pereira's side dropped to ninth in the table with 41 points from 33 games.

Meanwhile, Al Fateh have accrued four points more than Al Shabab and are two places above them in the standings. Following a run of four league games without a win, the Sons of the Palm beat Al Hazem 2-1 on Thursday for their 12th win of the league campaign.

Al Shabab vs Al Fateh Head-to-Head

There have been 31 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Shabab winning 12 and losing seven times. However, Al-Fateh haven't beaten Al-Shabab in three games since December 2022.

Al-Shabab Form Guide In Saudi Pro League: L-L-L-W-W

Al-Fateh Form Guide In Saudi Pro League: W-L-D-D-L

Al Shabab vs Al Fateh Team News

Al Shabab

Goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim and winger Abdullah Al-Jawaey are out with cruciate ligament injuries, while Hattan Bahebri is also on the injury list and will miss the season finale.

Injured: Seung-gyu Kim, Abdullah Al-Jawaey, Hattan Bahebri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Fateh

The Sons of the Palm remain without Mourad Batna and Saeed Al-Basisi, who have been sidelined for a while.

Meanwhile, Saeed Baattia succumbed to a severe injury on May 16 and will miss their final league game of the season. On the bright side, though, Ali Alzubaidi is back in contention after missing the previous game through suspension.

Injured: Mourad Batna, Saeed Al-Basisi, Saeed Baattia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Shabab vs Al Fateh Predicted XIs

Al Shabab XI (3-4-3): Mustafa Malayekah; Romain Saiss, Iago Santos, Nader Al-Sharari; Moteb Al-Harbi, Gustavo Cueller, Ivan Rakitic, Hamad Al-Yami; Yannaick Carrasco, Habib Diallo, Vitinho

Al Fateh XI (4-3-3): Jacob Rinne; Salem Al-Najdi, Marwane Saadane, Qaseem Lajami, Fahad Al-Harbi; Othman Al-Othman, Mukhtar Ali, Sofiane Bendekba; Lucas Zelarayan, Cristian Tello, Djaniny

Al Shabab vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al Shabab are on a low ebb, losing their last three league games. Al Fateh will aim to capitalize on their vulnerabilities, but the game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Al Shabab 2-2 Al Fateh