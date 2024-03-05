Al-Shabab vs Al-Fayha Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Al-Shabab will face Al-Fayha at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They played out a goalless draw against Al-Khaleej in their last match and had good chances to get on the scoresheet, particularly in the first half but failed to convert.

Al-Shabab sit 11th in the league table with 25 points from 22 games. They are three points and two places behind their midweek opponents in the league standings and could leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Al-Fayha, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form in the league at the moment, shaking off their AFC Champions League disappointments. They beat Al-Raed 2-1 in their last match, with Nawwaf Al Harthi and former Rangers man Fashion Sakala getting on the scoresheet in the second half to hand Al Burtuqali a deserved win on the road.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Fayha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Al-Shabab and Al-Fayha. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

Al-Shabab have scored 22 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Al Riyadh (20) and Al Akhdood (18) have scored fewer.

Al-Fayha are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Only three of the White Lion's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Fayha Prediction

Al-Shabab are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last 11 competitive outings. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Al-Fayha, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won their last three league games on the bounce. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: Al-Shabab 1-2 Al-Fayha

Al-Shabab vs Al-Fayha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Fayha to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)